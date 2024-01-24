In pics: Republic Day Parade rehearsal in Punjab

Amritsar: Students in traditional Punjabi attire during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Punjab Police personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Students in traditional Punjabi attire arrive to take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Security personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, in Jalandhar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: School students take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, in Jalandhar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

