In Pics: Security in Jahangirpuri

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 19th April 2022 12:25 pm IST
New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Security personnel guard in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Police personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

