In pics: Shoppers throng Kashmir markets ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

Srinagar: With the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end, the streets of the Kashmir valley were bustling with activity on Tuesday as residents were preparing for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

From the traditional markets surrounding the Jamia Masjid to the modern shopping centers, markets throughout the Valley have came alive with excitement as people shopped for the festive occasion.

“For us, Eid is not just about shopping; it’s a time when the entire community comes together to celebrate,” said Mohammad Oman, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our culture through our traditional attire and customs,” he added.

Excitement was palpable among the younger generation, with many eagerly anticipating traditional practices like applying mehndi. “I always apply mehndi on Eid and at weddings of relatives. I’m very happy because Eid is here,” shared a young girl enthusiastically.

Beyond the hustle and bustle of shopping, the spirit of unity and brotherhood prevailed, with people from all walks of life joining together to celebrate this joyous festival.

Kashmir women on Tuesday buy jewellery ahead of Eid Al-Fitr Kashmiri women on Tuesday shop for clothes as people prefer to wear new clothes on Eid Al-Fitr Women throng a footwear shop ahead of Eid Al-Fitr in Kashmir on Tuesday A Kashmiri bakery on Tuesday takes out freshly baked BakerKhani from traditional oven ahead of Eid Al-Fitr A baker decorates pastries ahead of Eid Al-Fitr on Tuesday A Kashmiri bakery takes out freshly baked patties from traditional oven ahead of Eid Al-Fitr on Tuesday