In pics: Thousands of pilgrims visit Amarnath Cave Temple

Srinagar: Amid tight security cover, pilgrims from different parts of the country visited Amarnath Cave Temples from Mahagunas Pass in Pahalgam as well as Baltal, Sonmarg.

The 43-day Yatra this year will conclude on August 11. Amarnath Yatra resumed after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extensive arrangements have been made by the administration for the smooth conduct of the same.

“I feel very lucky to have been able to visit and do Darshan of Amarnath Cave. I am also thankful to the locals for their support and hospitality” said Mukesh Patel who hails from Gujarat.

This year, security has been further heightened for the yatra. Scores of fresh bunkers have been set up on the yatra route to keep vigil. High-tech gadgets and over 200 bulletproof vehicles have been put in place for round-the-clock surveillance.

Thousands of pilgrims walking towards Amarnath Cave Temple in Baltal, Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces Vehicles arrive at Baltal base camp in Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces arriving Amarnath Yatris at Baltal base camp in Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Porters carrying yatris through Baltal route to Amarnath Cave Temple in Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Pilgrims walking towards Dumail Base camp in Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amarnath Yatris getting themselves registered at Baltal Base Camp (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amid tight security, Amarnath Yatri Begins in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amarnath Pilgrims climbing from Dumail towards Cave Temple in Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Locals carrying essential items for the convenience of Amarnath Pilgrims in Baltal Sonmarg (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)