Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2023 4:08 pm IST
In Pics: Tripura elections 2023
Rajnagar: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Rajnagar, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar at a polling booth to cast his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a polling booth to cast his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: People from the Mizoram’s Bru community, who resettled in Tripura, show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The migrants exercised their right to vote for the first time in the State. (PTI Photo)
North Tripura: Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Damchara in North Tripura district, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
West Tripura: Transgender voters show their identification cards at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Pratapgarh in West Tripura district, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
North Tripura: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Panisagar in North Tripura district, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: An elderly voter at a polling booth to cast his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

