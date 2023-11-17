In Pics: Voting for MP Assembly polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th November 2023 3:01 pm IST
Sehore: Sadhna Singh, wife of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the State Assembly elections, in Sehore district, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Congress Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath arrives to cast his vote for the State Assembly elections, in Chhindwara, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Congress MP Nakul Nath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Chhindwara, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets voters after casting his vote for the State Assembly elections, in Sehore district, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the State Assembly elections, in Sehore district, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

