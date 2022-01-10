In Pics: Weekend curfew in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 10th January 2022 8:49 am IST
In Pics: Weekend curfew in Delhi
New Delhi: Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Jan 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karol Bagh market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Youngsters play cricket on a street during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karol Bagh market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Pigeons on the deserted Baba Kharak Singh Marg during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

