In pics: Winter session of Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th December 2023 10:32 am IST
New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra addresses the media with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra addresses the media with Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

