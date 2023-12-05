In pics: Winter session of Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th December 2023 3:53 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP MPs J.P. Nadda, Satya Pal Singh and Biplab Kumar Deb during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: AAP MPs Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak stage a protest during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

