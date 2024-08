Srinagar: Amid heavy rainfall a large number of people participated in the celebration of Independence Day in Srinagar on Thursday, August 15. People from different walks of life gathered at Clock Tower Srinagar and hoisted national flags.

The venue for the main function of I-Day was Bakshi Stadium where large numbers of people were seen in queues to make their entry inside the Stadium to be the part of 78th Independence Day.

Police officals stands guard while taking shelter under the roof of shops in Lalchowk as it rained in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tourists celebrating IndependenceDayy at Lalchowk Srinagar

Kashmir students wearing traditional clothes to perform folk songs on the eve of Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kids walking along with their equipment towards the Bakshi Stadium which is the venue for the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Jammu and Kashmir policewomen walking towards parade ground amid heavy rain in Srinagar on Independence eve (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

CRPF Personnel taking shelter on the shop fronts as it rains in Srinagar on Independence Day eve (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

CRPF personnel walking towards parade ground amid rains in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Amid heavy rainfall, a Security Personnel stands guard outside the Bakshi Stadium which is the venue for the Independence Day parade (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)