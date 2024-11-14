In relief to SCB, HMDA to deposit Rs 303.62 cr to for civic infra works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been directed to deposit Rs 303.62 crore to undertake essential civic infrastructure works, including an underground sewerage system and nala development aimed at strengthening the retaining structures of Picket Nala and Hasmathpet Nala within the Secunderabad Cantonment.

This order by the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department on Thursday, November 14, came as a major sigh of relief for the fund-starved Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Financial support for infrastructure

In its orders, MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore stated, “The state govt accorded permission to deposit Rs 303.62 crore in exchange for defence land for ‘equal value infrastructure’ (EVI) to build two elevated corridors—Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at ORR Junction on Rajiv Rahadhari (State Highway-01) and Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on National Highway-44.”

The ministry of defence (MoD), in its orders issued in March 2024, clearly stated that the indenting agency, HMDA, must deposit Rs 303.62 crore to the Secunderabad Cantonment in exchange for defence land.

SCB Chief Executive Officer D Madhukar Naik confirmed the MAUD orders regarding the deposit.