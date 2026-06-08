In retaliation to Iran strikes, Israel closes Gaza entry points

Israel closed all entry points into Gaza, including the Rafa crossing, until further notice on Monday, June 6, following missile attacks by Iran.

The closure of all crossings has prevented the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. According to a report by Anadolu, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli Defence Ministry unit, said that several security measures were taken following the attack.

Apart from the Rafa crossing, Kerem Shalom has also been closed indefinitely. The COGAT claimed that the closure of crossings will not affect the aid in Gaza, adding that “excess” aid had entered the enclave to suffice the nutritional needs of the people during the ceasefire.

However, Palestinian officials have raised concerns over the worsening conditions in the territory. They claimed that Israel has yet to fulfill major commitments under the ceasefire agreement, including permitting the agreed entry of food, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, shelter materials and reconstruction equipment into Gaza.

Iran launches missiles at Israel after Beirut strikes

Israel’s move came shortly after Iran launched a missile attack on Sunday, June 7, in retaliation to strikes on Beirut. Israel responded with strikes inside Iran hours later.

Also Read Iran launches missiles at Israel after Beirut strikes; Israel counterstrikes

Explosions rocked Iran’s capital, Tehran and the cities of Tabriz and Isfahan after Israel’s military launched attacks on the country, a report by Al Jazeera said.

The escalation comes after Israel carried out surprise strikes on southern Beirut on Sunday, a move that drew attention because it came despite US calls for restraint. Israeli officials said the operation followed attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters earlier in the day.

Tehran, however, has repeatedly argued that Israel’s actions in Lebanon threaten regional stability and undermine efforts to reach a broader diplomatic settlement.

Hours after the Beirut strikes, Iran launched missiles toward Israel, marking its first direct attack since a temporary ceasefire came into effect on April 8. Anticipating a possible Israeli response, Iranian authorities reportedly closed the country’s western airspace.

(With inputs from Associated Press)