Iran launches missiles at Israel after Beirut strikes; Israel counterstrikes

Iran launched missiles at Israel late Sunday, citing Israel’s continued operations in Lebanon, and Israel responded with strikes inside Iran hours later.

Explosions rocked Iran’s capital, Tehran, and the cities of Tabriz and Isfahan after Israel’s military launched attacks on the country, a report by Al Jazeera said.

The escalation comes after Israel carried out surprise strikes on southern Beirut on Sunday, a move that drew attention because it came despite US calls for restraint. Israeli officials said the operation followed attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters earlier in the day.

Tehran, however, has repeatedly argued that Israel’s actions in Lebanon threaten regional stability and undermine efforts to reach a broader diplomatic settlement.

Hours after the Beirut strikes, Iran launched missiles toward Israel, marking its first direct attack since a temporary ceasefire came into effect on April 8. Anticipating a possible Israeli response, Iranian authorities reportedly closed the country’s western airspace.

Trump asks Netanyahu to not retaliate

The exchange prompted urgent diplomatic efforts from Washington. According to reports, US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Iran’s attack and urged him not to retaliate militarily. Trump reportedly argued that the situation should be resolved through diplomacy and stressed that the United States was making progress toward a potential agreement with Iran.

Sources cited by Axios said US officials had not given Israel a “green light” for the Beirut operation and remained concerned that further escalation could jeopardise ongoing diplomatic efforts. During the call, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu that the two sides were “close to doing something good” regarding a deal with Tehran and asked him to avoid actions that could derail those talks.

Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.

“We’re very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place,” Trump told Fox News.

“You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s strikes at Israel.

“The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate,” Trump told Axios.

“If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years,” he said.

Washington is close to reaching an agreement: Trump

Trump reiterated that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort.

“Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” Trump said.

Speaking to Financial Times, Trump said Netanyahu would likely have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump said of Netanyahu, asserting that he “calls the shots”.

The interview was published as Iran launched missiles at Israel in its first attack since a ceasefire took effect in April.

Trump also criticised Israel’s strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was “not happy about it”.

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because “we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal”, Axios reported, quoting a US official.

Netanyahu pushed back but ultimately “pseudo agreed” to stand down, the official said, adding that Sunday’s call was calmer than last week’s tense exchange between the leaders, and Trump did not raise his voice at Netanyahu on this occasion.

Despite the appeal for restraint, Israel announced early Monday that its forces had struck military targets linked to the Iranian government in western and central Iran. The Israeli military did not immediately provide details on the scale of the operation or the extent of the damage.