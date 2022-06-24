In Telangana, social media savvy leaders rule the roost

Hyderabad: In order to grab the government announced nominated posts or representation of corporations there is no need to be in the good books of any senior leader or to assert their leadership qualities.

A new trend has been started where those party members who are active on social media and are able to defend their party’s leaders and its policies are being nominated as chairmen of corporations and government bodies.

Recently, the TRS party has nominated Y Satish Reddy as Chairman of Redco. Reddy worked as TRS social media convener in the past defending the party’s leaders and policies.

Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao had also been working as TRS social media convenor who has been nominated as Telangana State’s Technology Service Limited Chairman.

Similarly, another TRS social media convener Krishna K was appointed as the chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also following the same policy. The party is also rewarding leaders who are famous on social media.

In Telangana, three members who have been the party’s social media conveners were nominated as Chairman of government bodies. If the trend of the Party’s social media convenors being promoted as chairmen of government bodies continues, the political leaders will no longer be willing to go people to serve them rather they would prefer to defend the party’s policies on Social Media.

After being nominated as Redco Chairman, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao advised Y Satish Reddy during a meeting to remain active on social media as he had been earlier.