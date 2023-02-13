Inauguration of Delhi Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi: Delhi Mumbai Expressway ahead of its dedication to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) ( PTI02_11_2023_0002
Jaipur: Vehicles move on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway ahead of its Phase-1 inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dausa, in Jaipur, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by party leaders during the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and others during the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in Dausa, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS VK Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Mumbai Expressway ahead of its dedication to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2023_000270B)
