INC Telangana X handle not mine: CM Revanth to Delhi police

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has submitted to Delhi police that except for his personal and CMO’s official X accounts, he doesn’t own any other X handle, and has no connection with the alleged doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah.

A representative on behalf of the chief minister’s office named Sowmya Guptha met the Delhi police on Wednesday, and submitted the chief minister’s reply to the notice served to him by police.

#WATCH | Delhi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's lawyer Soumya Gupta says, "I have come to file a reply on behalf of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. We were issued a 91 notice asking for the source through which the video has been shared and the notice assumed the CM is handling the… pic.twitter.com/mTIowZUrFL — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

“As per the 91 A notice given to him, the Delhi police sought to know from which device the particular handle had shared the video. The chief minister, who is a witness in this case, has replied stating that he is not the owner of INC Telangana handle or any other handles except the two handles which are widely known,” she told a reporter in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Read Amit Shah doctored video: Revanth Reddy seeks time to respond to Delhi Police notice

She also made it clear that she was replying only on behalf of the chief minister, and not any other handle.