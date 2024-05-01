Amit Shah doctored video: Revanth Reddy seeks time to respond to Delhi Police notice

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sought time to respond to the notice in Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case, a source said on Wednesday.

His lawyer has sent an email to the IFSO unit of Delhi Police, the sources added.

Besides Reddy, four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members, including Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem, were also summoned under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) to join the investigation today at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Recently, after the end of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media, where his statement indicating a commitment to abolishing reservation quotas for Muslims in the state, was changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

On Sunday, Delhi Police registered an FIR after two complaints were received by it, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Meanwhile, the investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a source in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell told IANS.

Three persons have been arrested by the police for circulating the fake video so far, two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

“We are trying to trace the origin of the doctored video. A reply from the social media giants is of utmost importance in this case. X, meanwhile, has deleted all the morphed videos from its platform,” said a senior Delhi Police officer privy to the probe.