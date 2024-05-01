BJP insulted Lord Ram by distributing ‘akshintalu’: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting Lord Ram by distributing ‘akshintalu’ or rice grains mixed with turmeric ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reddy said ‘akshintalu’ is put on the heads of bride and groom at weddings to bless them. Therefore, it was supposed to be given after the ‘kalyanam’ or the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita.

However, ‘akshintalu’ was distributed in the state 15 days before the ‘kalyanam’ was performed in Ayodhya, he claimed at an election rally in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“Have the BJP leaders not insulted Lord Ram by distributing ‘akshintalu’ even before the ‘kalyanam’,” said Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana Congress.

“Are we not devotees of Lord Ram? Did we not celebrate Ram Navami,” he said, adding that the Congress leaders don’t use Hindutva for votes as a “business item”.

Reddy accused the Narendra Modi government of not sanctioning a steel plant and a rail coach — as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014 — or any major funds or projects for Telangana.

“What the BJP and Narendra Modi gave to Telangana is only a donkey’s egg,” he said, displaying a mock-up of a big egg denoting that the Modi government gave nothing to the state.

Referring to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that there would be a hung verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and his party BRS would be a key player at the Centre, Reddy said there was a secret pact between the BJP and the BRS.

The BRS would not be allowed to join the INDIA alliance, he said.

“Then, KCR would join hands with whom? It means NDA. He is saying that he will have an understanding with BJP,” he said.

Referring to the Delhi Police asking him to join its probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video being circulated on social media, Reddy claimed that KCR, who had earlier “harassed” him using police, ACB and others, is now rejected by the people.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13.