INDIA bloc won’t let BRS join alliance: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Claiming that the INDIA bloc will not allow BRS to be a part of the alliance, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that BRS has already decided to join forces with BJP after the general elections.

“KCR is saying that if BRS gets 12 MP seats, and if there is a hung verdict in the Lok Sabha polls, Nama Nageshwara Rao will become a minister. He is saying Congress won’t win more than 40 seats. Then how can he be part of that alliance? Even if a crow lands on the wall of BRS and wants to join the Congress, our party workers want such a crow to be shot dead,” Revanth said, addressing a roadshow in Balapur of Chevella Lok Sabha segment on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting in Huzurabad of Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, Revanth said that the ‘bald heads’ of Karimnagar and Nizamabad MPs Bandi Sanjay and D Arvind have brought nothing for Telangana and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given nothing to Telangana in the last ten years, except for a “donkey’s egg.”

He said that he was expecting the Prime Minister to announce something during his visit to Telangana on Tuesday, but he announced nothing.

“In our war against drugs and ganja, we are catching hold of those indulging in those activities, disrobing them in police stations, beating them, and sending them to jail. When we dig into the source of these drugs, we find it in Gujarat. We are getting the work done where Gujarat has failed. Instead of appreciating our efforts, the Prime Minister is speaking as if he is speaking from the script sent by KCR, by just criticising me,” Revanth said.

“When BJP leaders come to your villages to seek votes, show them the pictures of ‘donkey’s egg’ which will be sent to every village, and tell them that it is what BJP has given to Telangana,” he appealed to people.