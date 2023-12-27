Income certificate not needed to get ration card: Telangana official

Hyderabad: Amidst the buzz around the issuance of new ration cards in Telangana from December 28, a state government official clarified that income certificate is not necessary to get a ration card.

According to a video statement of Asifnagar mandal’s Naib Tahasildar Srinivastava, an income certificate is not required to apply for a new ration card. “You need not apply for the income certificate online,” he said.

According to the statement of Addl. Commissioner Mr. Srinivastava 𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬 𝑪𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑨𝑻𝑬 Not Required for 𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒.



He told during a meeting held at Amba garden community hall today along with @Md_MajidHussain MLA Nampally.@asadowaisi



This comes after Charminar AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali’s appeal to the public to apply for an income certificate to get a ration card.

Key to six guarantees

The matter of ration cards gained limelight with the newly elected Congress dispensation announcing that those holding the white ration cards are only eligible to get all the benefits under the ‘six guarantees’ promised by the government.

The Telangana government will receive from Thursday application forms for implementation of these six guarantees.

Revanth said the applicants can mention in the applications that they don’t have ration cards and can also apply for ration cards.

‘Praja Palana’ programme

The applications will be received by government officials in all villages and towns across the state from December 28 to January 6 under Praja Palana, the public outreach program of the new government.

At a program held in the state Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released logo, poster, and application forms of six guarantees.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, and top officials were present.

The Chief Minister announced that applications will be received from December 28 for the implementation of six guarantees — Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Illu, Cheyutha, and Yuva Vikasam.

The applications will be received during eight working days at gram sabhas in villages and also in towns and municipal wards.

Revanth Reddy said the government would ensure that the benefits of six guarantees reach all eligible beneficiaries. He said that the government is reaching out to people to do justice to them.

Praja Palana (People’s governance) logo carries the names of six guarantees under the title ‘Abhayahastam’ with a picture of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Revanth’s open letter to public

The Chief Minister also released an open letter to the people on the occasion. He thanked the people for electing people’s government.

He claimed that the government created history by fulfilling two guarantees within 48 hours after assuming office. Women were provided with the facility of free travel in TSRTC buses while the coverage limit of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme was enhanced to Rs 10 lakh.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was initiating the process to implement the remaining guarantees with the same spirit. He appealed to people to make use of the facility.

He assured that those unable to submit their applications in these eight days can submit later to the officials concerned.