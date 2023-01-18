Income Tax sleuths raid real estate firms in Telangana, Andhra

Delhi: The Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids at real estate companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the raids are going on in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions.

The Income Tax officials also raided the residences of the directors of the companies.

