Raids going on in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions.

Income Tax sleuths raid real estate firms in Telangana, Andhra
Delhi: The Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids at real estate companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the raids are going on in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions.

The Income Tax officials also raided the residences of the directors of the companies.

“Income Tax officials conducting raids at real estate companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Raids going on in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions.

Officials also raided the residences of the directors of the companies,” said sources.

Further details are awaited.

