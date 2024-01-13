IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Afghanistan training

Published: 13th January 2024
Indore: Afghanistan's players during a training session ahead of the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI01_13_2024_000101B)
Indore: Afghanistan’s players during a training session ahead of the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Indore: Afghanistan’s players during a training session ahead of the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Indore: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan during a training session ahead of the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

