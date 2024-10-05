Ind vs Ban T20 match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad: Ticket sales begins today

Hyderabad: Fans of cricket in Hyderabad are in for an exciting treat as the ticket sales for the much-anticipated 3rd T20 match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to take place at the Uppal Stadium kick off today.

The match is scheduled to take place on October 12.

HCA president Jaganmohan Rao announced that tickets will be available for purchase starting at 12:30 pm through the Paytm platform.

The pricing ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 15,000, catering to a variety of budgets and preferences for seating. For those who opt for online booking, it is essential to note that tickets must be redeemed at the Gymkhana Stadium between October 8 and October 12.

Also Read US prez Biden seemingly opposes Israel attacking Iran’s oil facilities

This ensures a smooth entry process on match day and helps maintain security protocols at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, and with strong security measures in place, fans can look forward to an enjoyable experience.

The local authorities have emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit tickets, ensuring that genuine fans have a safe environment to support their teams.

As excitement builds, cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this electrifying event at the Uppal Stadium.

India won the October 2024 Test series against Bangladesh 2-0. In the second Test, despite losing two days to rain, India managed a 7-wicket victory.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 146 in their second innings, and India chased down the target of 95, thanks to key performances from their bowlers, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.