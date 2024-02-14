IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Eng training

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:37 pm IST
Rajkot: England's players during a training session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Rajkot: England’s captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_14_2024_000165B)
Rajkot: England’s captain Ben Stokes with head coach Brendon McCullum during a training session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_14_2024_000161B)
Rajkot: England’s captain Ben Stokes bowls during a training session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_14_2024_000157B)
Rajkot: England’s Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley during a training session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_14_2024_000156B)
Rajkot: England’s Ben Stokes interacts with the media ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button