Ind vs Eng: Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25-29

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2024 3:23 pm IST
Rs 113 cr fine collected until Dec 27, says Telangana traffic dept
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police Wing of Rachakonda Commissionerate has made a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure proper traffic regulation of general traffic and also the spectators going for India vs England test match at the Uppal stadium.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A total of about 250 traffic personnel will be deployed on match day to implement this traffic management plan, a press release said.

The traffic management plan comprises 8 sectors covering areas in and around the stadium including the parking places for the spectators, important junctions/main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium, contingency diversions, etc.

MS Education Academy

Parking locations

A total of 15 parking locations are available for parking of 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers put together.

For spectators coming from Route No.1 i.e. Secunderabad, Habsiguda, and Tarnaka, the parking locations available are:

Also Read
Ind vs Eng: TSRTC spl buses to Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium from Jan 25-29
Sl.No  Parking Place Location    Category of Ticket/Pass Holder  Capacity of Parking(Approximately)Distance from Stadium(apprx.)Stadium Gates for Access
4 W2WTotal
1TS IALA Parking   Lat/Long 17.40559,78.549915All Categories of Ticket Holders1400 140050 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
2TS IALA Parking   17.409173,78.552300  All Categories of Ticket Holders600 600100 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
3Genpact Lane   Lat/Long 17.410174,78.548822All Categories of Ticket Holders150200350200 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
4NGRI Gate No. 1 to 3   Lat/Long 17.414323,78.547140All Categories of Ticket Holders10012001300450 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
5Genpact to NGRI Metro Station   Lat/Long 17.411908,78.549362All Categories of Ticket Holders50150200550 MetersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2

For Spectators coming from Route Nos. 2,3 and 4 i.e. Amberpet/Ramanthapur to Uppal X Road, LB Nagar to Uppal X Road, and Warangal Highway to Uppal X Road, the Parking Locations available are:

Sl.No  Parking Place Location    Category of Ticket/Pass Holder  Capacity of ParkingDistance from StadiumStadium Gates for Access
4 W2WTotal
1KV – 1 School  to DSL Mall(Both Sides) Lat/Long 17.401363,78.557395All Categories of Ticket Holders10015001600300 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
2Eenadu Office Lane (all routes)All Categories of50015002000300 metersAll gates except
 Lat/Long 17.400088,78.550112Ticket Holders    Main Gate, G1, G2  
3Modern Bakery   Lat/Long 17.400499,78.550070All Categories of Ticket Holders100 100250 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
4LG Godowns to NSL Building (Both Sides)   Lat/Long 17.401394,78.547985All Categories of Ticket Holders100400500300 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  
5Church Colony road   Lat/Long 17.400896,78.545413All Categories of Ticket Holders 600600550 metersAll gates except Main Gate, G1, G2  

The reserved parking is earmarked for certain categories of spectators possessing vehicle passes only. The details are as below:

SL.No  Parking Place Location    Category of Ticket/Pass HolderStadium Gates for Access
1A –  Parking   Lat/Long 17.404620,78.550347Only for Vehicle Pass holdersMain Gate, G1  
2A1 Parking   Lat/Long 17.405561,78.551193Only for Vehicle Pass holdersG-11  
3B – Parking   Lat/Long 17.404614, 78.550493Only for Vehicle Pass holdersMain Gate
4C – Parking   Lat/Long 17.405561, 78.551193Only for Vehicle Pass holdersG-2
5Reserved Parking in TS IALA (Adjacent to G-7)   Lat/Long 17.40559,  78.549915Media & BroadcastersAll gates except Main Gate, G1    

Signages and directional boards

Several signages/directional boards will be placed along the routes to the parking places and venue. The spectators may look for the important master directional boards and location maps for parking and venue at Uppal X Roads, Street No. 8 Junction, Habsiguda Junction, Ek-Minar Masjid, and a few other locations.

A total number of 38 Distance Alert Display Boards along the routes to parking locations are also being placed. In total 323 Signage/Informatory boards are being placed, the press release further said.

Suggestions for match spectators from the police

The police urged spectators to cooperate with the traffic police personnel on duty and the directions given by them.

Parking locations will be filled up on a first cum first-serve basis, they further said.

“Please try to reach the Parking Place sufficiently in advance to park your vehicle at the nearest parking location. Traffic police Rachakonda will also pass on the traffic updates to Red Mirchi (FM). So, spectators may tune in to the Red Mirchi FM Channel for updates,” the police further said.

The police also asked spectators to use the Metro Rail services to avoid parking issues and have quicker access to the venue. “The Pedestrian Entry to the Stadium is only meters from the Stadium Metro Station,” they said.

For general traffic

There will be no restrictions on movement of general traffic, the police said.

If commuters wish to avoid the stretch from Uppal X Road to Genpact, they can take a diversion towards Ramanthapur road and at the Street No.8 signal, they can take the Street No.8 road to Habsiguda junction.

Heavy vehicle diversions

The timings of diversion of certain categories of heavy vehicles on the day of the match on January 25 to January 29 would be from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm.

The routes of diversions will be as follows:

    SNo.Route of approach of Heavy VehicleDiversion PointDiversion Route
    1Warangal Highway towards ChengicherlaChengichera X RoadChengicherla X Road- Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC
    2LB Nagar to NagoleNagole Metro StationNagole Metro Station-HMDA- Bouduppal-Chengicherla X Road
    3Towards Nacharam IDANacharam IDANacharam IDA to Cherlapalli -Chengicherla

    Tags
    Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2024 3:23 pm IST

    Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

    Back to top button