Ind vs Eng: Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25-29

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police Wing of Rachakonda Commissionerate has made a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure proper traffic regulation of general traffic and also the spectators going for India vs England test match at the Uppal stadium.

A total of about 250 traffic personnel will be deployed on match day to implement this traffic management plan, a press release said.

The traffic management plan comprises 8 sectors covering areas in and around the stadium including the parking places for the spectators, important junctions/main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium, contingency diversions, etc.

Parking locations

A total of 15 parking locations are available for parking of 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers put together.

For spectators coming from Route No.1 i.e. Secunderabad, Habsiguda, and Tarnaka, the parking locations available are:

Sl.No Parking Place Location Category of Ticket/Pass Holder Capacity of Parking(Approximately) Distance from Stadium(apprx.) Stadium Gates for Access 4 W 2W Total 1 TS IALA Parking Lat/Long 17.40559,78.549915 All Categories of Ticket Holders 1400 1400 50 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 2 TS IALA Parking 17.409173,78.552300 All Categories of Ticket Holders 600 600 100 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 3 Genpact Lane Lat/Long 17.410174,78.548822 All Categories of Ticket Holders 150 200 350 200 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 4 NGRI Gate No. 1 to 3 Lat/Long 17.414323,78.547140 All Categories of Ticket Holders 100 1200 1300 450 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 5 Genpact to NGRI Metro Station Lat/Long 17.411908,78.549362 All Categories of Ticket Holders 50 150 200 550 Meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2

For Spectators coming from Route Nos. 2,3 and 4 i.e. Amberpet/Ramanthapur to Uppal X Road, LB Nagar to Uppal X Road, and Warangal Highway to Uppal X Road, the Parking Locations available are:

Sl.No Parking Place Location Category of Ticket/Pass Holder Capacity of Parking Distance from Stadium Stadium Gates for Access 4 W 2W Total 1 KV – 1 School to DSL Mall(Both Sides) Lat/Long 17.401363,78.557395 All Categories of Ticket Holders 100 1500 1600 300 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 2 Eenadu Office Lane (all routes) All Categories of 500 1500 2000 300 meters All gates except Lat/Long 17.400088,78.550112 Ticket Holders Main Gate, G1, G2 3 Modern Bakery Lat/Long 17.400499,78.550070 All Categories of Ticket Holders 100 100 250 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 4 LG Godowns to NSL Building (Both Sides) Lat/Long 17.401394,78.547985 All Categories of Ticket Holders 100 400 500 300 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2 5 Church Colony road Lat/Long 17.400896,78.545413 All Categories of Ticket Holders 600 600 550 meters All gates except Main Gate, G1, G2

The reserved parking is earmarked for certain categories of spectators possessing vehicle passes only. The details are as below:

SL.No Parking Place Location Category of Ticket/Pass Holder Stadium Gates for Access 1 A – Parking Lat/Long 17.404620,78.550347 Only for Vehicle Pass holders Main Gate, G1 2 A1 Parking Lat/Long 17.405561,78.551193 Only for Vehicle Pass holders G-11 3 B – Parking Lat/Long 17.404614, 78.550493 Only for Vehicle Pass holders Main Gate 4 C – Parking Lat/Long 17.405561, 78.551193 Only for Vehicle Pass holders G-2 5 Reserved Parking in TS IALA (Adjacent to G-7) Lat/Long 17.40559, 78.549915 Media & Broadcasters All gates except Main Gate, G1

Signages and directional boards

Several signages/directional boards will be placed along the routes to the parking places and venue. The spectators may look for the important master directional boards and location maps for parking and venue at Uppal X Roads, Street No. 8 Junction, Habsiguda Junction, Ek-Minar Masjid, and a few other locations.

A total number of 38 Distance Alert Display Boards along the routes to parking locations are also being placed. In total 323 Signage/Informatory boards are being placed, the press release further said.

Suggestions for match spectators from the police

The police urged spectators to cooperate with the traffic police personnel on duty and the directions given by them.

Parking locations will be filled up on a first cum first-serve basis, they further said.

“Please try to reach the Parking Place sufficiently in advance to park your vehicle at the nearest parking location. Traffic police Rachakonda will also pass on the traffic updates to Red Mirchi (FM). So, spectators may tune in to the Red Mirchi FM Channel for updates,” the police further said.

The police also asked spectators to use the Metro Rail services to avoid parking issues and have quicker access to the venue. “The Pedestrian Entry to the Stadium is only meters from the Stadium Metro Station,” they said.

For general traffic

There will be no restrictions on movement of general traffic, the police said.

If commuters wish to avoid the stretch from Uppal X Road to Genpact, they can take a diversion towards Ramanthapur road and at the Street No.8 signal, they can take the Street No.8 road to Habsiguda junction.

Heavy vehicle diversions

The timings of diversion of certain categories of heavy vehicles on the day of the match on January 25 to January 29 would be from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm.

The routes of diversions will be as follows: