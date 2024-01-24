Ind vs Eng: TSRTC spl buses to Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium from Jan 25-29

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run sixty special buses to Uppal Stadium for five days between January 25-29 in a bid to facilitate the commute of cricket fans who are planning to watch the exciting test match between India and England live in the stadium.

These exclusive buses for the match will be run along with regular services operating to Uppal via RGIC stadium, the public transport body said, in a press release.

“Good news for cricket fans! Special buses have been arranged for the India vs England Test match #TSRTC for five days from tomorrow at Uppal Cricket Stadium. 60 buses will be run to the stadium from various locations in the city. These buses leave the stadium every day starting at 8 am and returning to the stadium by 7 am. TSRTC is requesting cricket fans to use these special buses to watch the match,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said, in a post on X.