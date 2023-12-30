IND vs SA 2nd test: Ind Practice

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 30th December 2023 7:43 pm IST
Centurion: India's captain Rohit Sharma with Mukesh Kumar during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: India’s Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: India’s Prashidh Krishna during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: India’s Shardul Thakur during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: India’s Mukesh Kumar during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Centurion: India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

