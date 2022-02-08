IND Vs WI: India team training Session

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th February 2022 7:57 pm IST
Ahmedabad: India's Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer during a training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Indian player Virat Kohli looks at a board during the training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with team head coach Rahul Dravid during the training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: India’s Shikhar Dhawan during a training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Indian player Shikhar Dhawan during the training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer cleared for training after testing negative for Covid-19. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

