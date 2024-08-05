Indefinite nationwide curfew declared in Bangladesh as protests mount

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th August 2024 3:54 pm IST
Dhaka: Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. (EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM VIA PTI)
Dhaka: Bangladeshi Army soldiers stand guard on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s job quota system. (EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM VIA PTI)
Dhaka: Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s job quota system. (EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM VIA PTI)
Dhaka : Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s job quota system. (EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM VIA PTI)
Dhaka : Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s job quota system. (EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM VIA PTI)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th August 2024 3:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button