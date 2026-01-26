Independence Day: Flag pole falls while unfurling by Telangana Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari on Monday, January 26, escaped unhurt after the flag pole fell during Republic Day celebration in Narayanpet district.

A video shared on social media showed Srihari along with some officials hoisting the flag in Makhtal Assembly constituency. As the Minister unfurled the flag, the flagpole also tilted and fell.

pic.twitter.com/nYcEhbrzyY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 26, 2026

Just before the incident, some of the attendees expressed concern that the flagpole might fall. According to reports, officials responsible for the event failed to inspect the flagpole during preparations.

Similar incidents

On August 15, 2025, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president, Hanumanla Jhansi Reddy, came under fire for unfurling a torn national flag during Independence Day celebrations at a government school in Mahabubabad.

The flag was hoisted at a height of 100 feet. A video shared on social media showed a small hole in the flag after it was hoisted.

According to reports, locals said that every year, there is a tradition of inviting retired army officers or prominent people who have served the country for the flag hoisting at the school. Locals criticised the school authorities for moving away from the tradition and inviting a politician.