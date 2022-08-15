Independence Day: Right-wing ideologues march with bulldozers in New Jersey

New Jersey: While Indians are celebrating Independence Day on August 15, right-wing ideologues in New Jersey were seen marching with bulldozers.

Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh were also found on the bulldozers.

In India, bulldozers were in the headlines as authorities on various occasions used them to demolish homes and livelihoods claiming that they are illegal.

After a video of the march went viral on social media, Indian American Muslim Council tweeted, ‘Today, the Hindu right-wing in Edison, New Jersey marched with bulldozers, which have become a weapon in the hands of the BJP government to destroy Muslim homes and livelihoods’.

Reacting to the march, many Twitterati slammed the right-wing ideologue. One of them wrote, “I think we are all human be it Muslims or Christians we should be treated as one”.

I think we are all human be it Muslims or Christians we should be treated as one .The Indians are great people and I love working with them, most of my investors are from India and they really cool people to work with,, Our company RTF investment company wants to say thank you. — Bella Williams (@BellaRTF) August 15, 2022

It show theirs hate is beyond repair, no to expect any better from them — Parvez Ansari (@ParvezA71708370) August 15, 2022

Whomsoever permission for this must resign and face legal consequences for it. — Membooda (@memebooda) August 15, 2022

This is so ugly and shameful. — seemaverma (@vseema) August 15, 2022

Bulldozer culture

In the recent past, Bulldozer has been at the center of controversy after authorities have demolished houses claiming that the structures are illegal.

The matter has even gone to courts including the apex court of the country.

The legality of the instant bulldozer action seems complex and full of intricacies even as experts differ on the issue.

Bulldozers have now become a symbol of Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on alleged anti-social elements.