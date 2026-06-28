Independent probe sought for custodial death of Dalit woman in AP

Andhra Pradesh: Human Rights Forum (HRF) and the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) have demanded an independent enquiry over the alleged custodial death of a 40-year-old Dalit woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in May this year.

Mala Gangamma died on May 31 after suffering torture in the hands of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the disappearance of her son, Veerendra, in November 2024. The Dalit woman had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking justice.

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The SIT was made on the directions of the court. It was headed by then Guntur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K Supraja.

According to HRF and IFTU, Gangamma was allegedly tortured and forcefully confessed that she and her partner, Malla Durgayya, murdered her son, as he reportedly opposed their relationship.

HRF and IFTU stated that the couple were subjected to third-degree torture, leading to Gangamma’s death, while Durgayya continues to battle for his life at the Kurnool Government Hospital.

They questioned why Gangamma’s burial was conducted in the presence of 20 to 30 police personnel, and why Durgayya’s relatives were disallowed from meeting him in the hospital.

Apart from an independent, impartial examination, the organisations have demanded a fresh post-mortem examination of Gangamma’s body, and the registration of criminal cases, including murder charges and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against police personnel found responsible.