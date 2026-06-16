MP couple elopes to Gujarat, woman killed in honour killing

Madhya Pradesh/Gujarat: A case of honour killing has come forward from Gujarat, after a young couple from Madhya Pradesh‘s Shivpuri district had eloped to the state in search of a dignified life.

Their escape came to a screeching halt after the woman was allegedly killed by her relatives while her companion, a Dalit, was critically injured and is currently under medical care.

Rajni Dhakad and Santosh Jatav were in love and intended to marry. But Dhakad, whose family is upper caste, vehemently opposed the union.

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On June 7, having no other option, Rajni and Santosh fled to Sabarkantha district in Gujarat and got married. Three days later, on June 11, Rajni’s younger brother tracked down the couple and arrived at their home with the police.

The couple were taken into custody and were being escorted from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh.

However, Rajni was allegedly murdered by her brother, who slit her throat in rage. He also attempted to kill Santosh in the same manner.

While Rajni succumbed to her injuries, Santosh was critically injured.

Siasat.com reached out to the Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police for comment but did not receive a response. This copy will be updated if the police reply to our queries.