Telangana man booked for sexually exploiting Dalit domestic help

Hyderabad: A young man has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old Dalit woman who worked as a domestic help in his house in Kosgi town of Narayanpet district, Telangana.

The incident came to light when the accused, Sai Kiran, refused to marry her after she told him she was three months pregnant with her child and called her casteist names.

The matter soon reached both families. The victim and her father reached out to the village elders. There, she stated that Sai Kiran allegedly promised to marry her. When she came to know about her pregnancy, she proposed marriage to him, which Kiran vehemently refused.

Instead, the elders offered her monetary compensation to “settle the matter” and “not approach the police.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Narayanpet Police and on Sunday night (June 14), Sai Kiran was booked. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Sair Kiran’s family has a gold trade business.