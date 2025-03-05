India achieves high-altitude trial of Integrated Life Support System for LCA Tejas

Hyderabad: Defence Bioengineering & ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), the Bengaluru-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), carried out a successful high-altitude trial of an Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating Systems (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for LCA Tejas aircraft.

According to press release from the DRDO, the On-board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based ILSS is an advanced system designed to generate and manage breathable oxygen for aircrew during flight. It eliminates the need for traditional Liquid Oxygen cylinder-based systems. The system, with appropriate modifications, can also be used in MiG 29K and other aircraft series. This was possible due to the synergetic efforts of DEBEL, ADA, HAL, CEMILAC, NFTC, DGAQA, and IAF.

ILSS was flown in LCA-PV-3 Aircraft of HAL/ADA and the system was subjected to stringent conditions as per well-established Aero-medical standards in addition to varied flight conditions that include altitudes of up to 50,000 feet AMSL and high g forces. Performance parameters of ILSS viz. OBOGS O2 concentrations, demand breathing, availability of 100 percent O2, aerobatic manoeuvres at required altitudes for full functional testing of Anti – G Valve, BOS ON during taxying, Take off, Cruise, G turns and re-join approach & landing were conducted after obtaining flight clearance from CEMILAC. The system has met all the specified parameters.

Apart from OBOGS, ILSS has 10 other Line Replaceable Units (LRU) like LPBR, BOS, EOS, Oxygen Sensor, Anti-G valve, PEC, ECU, etc. which enables the continuous real-time generation of breathing oxygen for pilots during the flight.

The system was manufactured by M/s L&T as DcPP, showcasing a successful collaboration between DRDO and Indian defence Industries in developing a state-of-the-art aerospace system which constitutes 90 percent of indigenous content.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF, PSUs, and industry for the milestone achievement of successful High-Altitude Trial of Indigenous Integrated Life Support System for LCA Tejas and said that the development reaffirms the nation’s steadfast commitment to self-reliance in cutting-edge defence technologies and reinforcing the goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”