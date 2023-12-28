INDIA alliance to contest on all Lok Sabha seats: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday tore at the BJP saying the INDIA alliance would upset the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“No agenda, no leadership, and no strategy…INDIA alliance will contest on all seats across the country,” the Bengal CM said while addressing a rally.

Mamata Banerjee said that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps announcing in their election campaigns that they will be giving five kilograms of rice to all the poor, her state government has been giving free rations since the beginning of her tenure in 2021.”

“During the election, the BJP announces that they would give 5 kg rice but we have been giving that from the beginning…,” the Chief Minister said, speaking at a public meeting in Chakla in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district.

Mamata said that though the central government has stopped the flow of funds to West Bengal, the state government has kept the MGNREGA scheme going for 45 days from their own excequer.

“The central government has stopped all flow of funds to the state. They did not even pay for those who have worked for 100 days. We, under the initiative of the state government, have kept it going for 45 days in every manner, so that people can earn their living,” she said.

Listing out the welfare measures launched by her government, Mamata said, “After we formerd the government in 2021, we have given free ration, Swastha Sathi card, Laxmir Bhandar as promised. We have started giving smart card for students as promised. Every student gets a Sabuj Sathi cycle when she is in Class 9 and a smart phone in Class 12.”

Speaking on the schemes run by her government for women’s empowerment, Mamata said, “We give Rs 25000 to poor women, regardless of their religion or community, if they are unmarried. Under the Kanyashree scheme, after studying till the age of 18, girl students get Rs 25000 in their bank accounts if they are unmarried. Today, women do not need to worry. They are the pride of our society. Scholarships are given when women are in class 12 and even when they are in college or university.”

“Adivasis are getting Shikhashree; Muslims are getting Oikashree. Scholarships for OBCs had stopped. We have started Medhashree for them,” she added.

Addressing her party cadre in North 24 Parganas, Mamata said, “North 24 Parganas is in the heart of the Trinamool Congress. You have given birth to us and shown us the way from the very beginning.”

Stressing that the Trinamool Congress is no place for party thugs who think themselves to be big shots, Mamata said, “If anyone is heartbroken and staying locked up in one’s house over a local fight, they should come forward. I will not allow any fights. I have to work for people for 365 days. If anyone thinks that he has become a big shot and will keep indulge in himself without loving the party, it won’t be tolerated.”

“Trinamool’s work is not to serve oneself but the people. Trinamool Congress family is of the people. You should keep this in mind. If you think that you are a big shot and you will not pay heed to anyone else, it is not done. No one decides for oneself whether he has grown in stature or not,” the party chief added.

Asking party workers to mix with people and help them, Mamata said, “One needs to mix with the people, love them and stand with them in times of difficulty throughout the year. Those who are in the Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad should complete their works. Those who are Minister should go to their districts and mix with people. They can even have a discussion at a tea stall.”