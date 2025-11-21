India arrests man wanted in Abu Dhabi double-murder case

The case dates back to 2020, when two were found dead in a flat in Abu Dhabi, with the deaths initially staged as suicides.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2025 6:40 pm IST
Portrait of Shameem KK, the accused, standing against a plain background.
Shameem KK, arrested in connection with the 2020 Abu Dhabi double-murder case. Photo: X

New Delhi: India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused linked to the 2020 Abu Dhabi double-murder case involving two Indian nationals.

The suspect, identified as Shameem KK, from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, had been on the run since 2022, leading authorities to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC).

In a statement on X, the CBI confirmed the arrest, stating that he was traced after sustained efforts by its teams.

Shameem absconded soon after the Kerala Police registered Case No. 280/2022, which was later transferred to the CBI on the directions of the Kerala High Court. The agency took over the investigation on November 3, 2022.

The case concerns the deaths of business consultant Haris Thathamma Parambil and a woman named Dency Antony, who were found dead in their Abu Dhabi apartment on March 5, 2020.

Investigators allege that the prime accused, Shaibin Ashraf, orchestrated the killings due to business rivalry, financing associates to carry out the crime and staging the scene to appear as a suicide.

The CBI filed a charge sheet on October  10, 2024, against Shaibin and seven others, including Shameem, who remained untraceable until his arrest.

Further legal proceedings are in progress, the agency said.

