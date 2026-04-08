Iran warns it will bomb Tel Aviv if attacks continue in Lebanon

Iran on Wednesday, April 8, warned it will target Tel Aviv if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue, escalating tensions despite a fragile ceasefire in the region. The warning comes as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah persists, with Israel maintaining that the ceasefire does not apply to its operations in Lebanon.

The threat underscores the risk of a broader regional escalation even as the United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary truce, with multiple fronts of the conflict still active

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IAEA welcomes ceasefire, backs nuclear talks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has welcomed the ceasefire agreed between the United States and Iran, saying it is ready to support efforts towards a lasting diplomatic solution on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency supports a return to diplomacy aimed at resolving key issues, including Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The IAEA stands ready to support these efforts through its indispensable safeguards and verification role,” the agency said in a statement.

15 countries mobilised to restore Strait of Hormuz traffic

Emmanuel Macron said around 15 countries are working under France’s leadership to help resume maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported.

“About 15 countries are currently mobilised and are participating in the planning, under France’s leadership, to enable the implementation of this strictly defensive mission in coordination with Iran to facilitate the resumption of traffic,” Macron said on Wednesday.

He added that France welcomes the ceasefire but stressed that the situation in Lebanon remains critical, calling for it to be fully included in the agreement.

India to receive first Iranian oil shipment in seven years

India is set to receive its first shipment of Iranian oil in seven years this week, following the temporary easing of US sanctions amid a deepening energy crisis linked to the conflict in West Asia.

According to ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler, the cargo is being transported aboard the Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier Jaya and has been purchased by Indian Oil Corporation. The vessel is currently en route to India’s east coast.

France welcomes ceasefire, calls for wider inclusgʻgʻgʻþgʻion

Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a “very good thing”.

“We expect, in the coming days and weeks, that it will be fully respected throughout the region and will allow negotiations to take place,” he said at the start of a meeting with top defence and security officials.

Macron added that France hopes the ceasefire will also extend to include Lebanon.

Three injured after debris hits UAE gas facility

Two Emiratis and one Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris from a successfully intercepted aerial threat struck the Habshan gas processing complex.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) confirmed the incident was caused by falling debris following interception by air defence systems, as emergency teams worked to contain several small fires at the site.

Operations at the facility have been temporarily suspended as a precaution while the situation is being assessed.

Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt global trade

Iran has targeted at least 19 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, while weeks of partial disruption have impacted global oil supplies and unsettled international markets.

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister said ships could pass safely through the strait if movements are coordinated with Iran’s armed forces. During the ceasefire period, vessels transiting the route may be subject to charges by both Iran and Oman, according to reports by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

India welcomes ceasefire, calls for diplomacy

India said it welcomes the ceasefire and expressed hope it would lead to lasting peace in West Asia, stressing that de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to end the conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also noted that the conflict has caused significant disruption to global energy supply and trade, and emphasised the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

India welcomes ceasefire, stresses diplomacy and secure Hormuz navigation.

Lebanese Army warns residents over return to south

The Lebanese Army has urged residents returning to southern towns and villages to avoid areas where Israeli forces have advanced.

“In light of recent developments and reports of a ceasefire, citizens are advised to refrain from entering southern villages where Israeli forces have advanced, to preserve their safety,” the army said.

Iraq to reopen airspace

Iraq has announced it will reopen its airspace, according to the state news agency, signalling a partial return to normalcy following heightened regional tensions.

Lapid calls ceasefire a ‘political disaster’

After the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire deal, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday described it as a “political disaster”, saying Israel “was not even at the table” when the decision was made.

Lapid said the Israeli military had carried out everything asked of it, but accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of political and strategic failure.

In a post on X, he said, “There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn’t even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security. The military carried out everything that was asked of it… but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn’t meet a single one of the goals that he himself set.”He added that it would take years to repair the political and strategic damage caused by what he described as “arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning.”

He added that it would take years to repair the political and strategic damage caused by what he described as “arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning.”

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire announcement

Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Iran and the United States, expressing hope that all parties will commit to de-escalation and pursue diplomatic efforts to ensure lasting stability in the region.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية بإعلان فخامة رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، وإعلان دولة رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني السيد محمد شهباز شريف، عن توصل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وجمهورية إيران الإسلامية إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات… pic.twitter.com/Brz28U8iZM — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) April 8, 2026

Israeli military stops campaign against Iran amid ceasefire

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had ceased operations against Iran in accordance with directives from the political echelon, following the US announcement of a two-week ceasefire.

Indian Embassy issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in an advisory dated April 8, 2026, urged Indian nationals still in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the country in light of recent developments. It advised citizens to coordinate closely with the mission and use only the routes suggested by the embassy.

The advisory also cautioned nationals against approaching any international land border without prior consultation. The embassy has shared emergency contact numbers and an email helpline to assist citizens requiring urgent support.

Mobile numbers provided include +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, and +989932179359. Queries can also be sent to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory asking nationals to leave Iran on April 8.

Trump calls ceasefire a ‘big day for world peace’

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire marks a “big day for world peace” and could usher in a “Golden Age of the Middle East”.

He said the United States would help ease traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, support reconstruction and remain engaged to ensure stability, adding that the move could bring “positive action” and economic activity to the region.

Trump calls ceasefire a “big day”, says it could mark Middle East “Golden Age”

UK welcomes ceasefire

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the agreement and stressed the need to sustain the truce and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran warns forces on high alert

Iran said its forces remain on high alert, warning that any misstep would trigger a strong response, underscoring the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

Lapid calls deal ‘political disaster’

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the ceasefire as a “political disaster”, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of strategic failure.

Fire contained in Bahrain after attack

Bahrain said a fire at a facility following an Iranian attack was extinguished, with no injuries reported.

UAE claims ‘victory’

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said the Emirates had “emerged victorious” despite seeking to avoid the conflict.