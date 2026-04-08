Iran war: Trump pauses US strikes as Tehran agrees to two-week ceasefire

As the conflict entered its 40th day on Wednesday, April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of American attacks on Iran, while Tehran indicated it would halt defensive operations if strikes against it cease, marking a fragile opening for de-escalation.

The war, which began on February 28, has now entered its sixth week, killing more than 5,000 people across nearly a dozen countries, including over 1,600 civilians in Iran, according to official and human rights estimates.

Key developments here

Iran outlines 10-point proposal for lasting ceasefire

At the centre of Tehran’s position is a detailed 10-point proposal setting out the conditions it considers essential for a durable ceasefire and broader regional stability.

The framework calls for a complete halt to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, alongside a permanent end to military action against Iran with no time limit.

It also proposes ending all regional conflicts in their entirety and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with mechanisms to guarantee safe and secure navigation through the strategic waterway.

The proposal further demands full compensation to Iran for reconstruction, a comprehensive lifting of sanctions, and the release of Iranian funds and assets currently frozen by the United States.

In return, Iran commits to not pursuing nuclear weapons and calls for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts upon acceptance of these conditions.

Pakistan confirms talks and broader ceasefire scope

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been involved in mediation efforts, said Iranian and US delegations are expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday for further negotiations.

In a post on X, Sharif said the United States and Iran, “along with their allies”, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire. He added that the truce would apply across multiple fronts, “including Lebanon and elsewhere”, and includes a halt to Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Escalation before deadline

In the hours leading up to Trump’s deadline, US and Israeli forces intensified strikes on infrastructure, including transport links and energy facilities. US forces also struck sites on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Iran signalled it could expand attacks to regional infrastructure and maritime targets in the Gulf, while explosions were reported in Doha late Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses.

Israel signals support for pause

According to CNN, a senior White House official said Israel had agreed to suspend its air campaign during the proposed negotiation window, aligning with Washington’s push for a temporary halt in hostilities. However, Israeli authorities have not issued a detailed public statement outlining the terms, and military operations continued in the hours surrounding the announcement.

Iran agrees to pause under strict conditions

Iran signalled conditional acceptance through its Supreme National Security Council, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi saying on X that Tehran would halt defensive operations if attacks against the country end.

The statement added that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would continue under Iranian coordination during the proposed period, while stressing that any de-escalation depends on a complete halt to military action.

Tehran has maintained that the temporary pause does not amount to a final settlement and that further negotiations will determine the outcome.

Iran signals halt to defensive operations if strikes stop.

Trump outlines terms for two-week pause

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the suspension was conditional on Iran ensuring the “complete, immediate and safe” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, I have agreed to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said.

Trump described the move as a “double-sided ceasefire”, adding that US military objectives had been achieved and that a proposal from Tehran offered a workable basis for negotiations.

Trump announces two-week pause in US attacks on Iran.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information.