India, Bangladesh officials stress on coordinated management to tackle trans-border crimes

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th December 2023 9:30 pm IST
Guwahati: Top officials of border security agencies of India and Bangladesh on Sunday stressed on coordinated management to check trans-border crimes.

They also emphasised on enhanced mutual trust between the border-guarding forces, an official statement said.

Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, along with his field commanders, interacted with Director General of Border Guard Bangaldesh (BGB) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan at the international boundary in Assam’s Dhubri district.

“Both the officers briefly discussed the issues related to border management,” the BSF release said.

Focus was laid on the importance of coordinated border management plan in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes.

The BSF IG also discussed about the new design single-row fencing with the BGB top brass, it said.

During the meeting, various initiatives were highlighted to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between both the border-guarding forces, the release said.

