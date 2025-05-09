India bans Pakistan-origin content on OTT platforms, streaming services

New Delhi: India on Thursday banned Pakistan-origin content on OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries amid rising tensions between the two countries, following the Islamabad-sponsored terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the wave of fake news and propaganda unleashed by the hostile neighbouring nation.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory directing all OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries operating in India to immediately discontinue access to all content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory stated, “several terrorist attacks in India have been established to have cross-border linkages with Pakistan based State and non-State actors. Recently, on April 22, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to the killing of several Indians, one Nepali citizen, and injuries to a number of others.”

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” it further stated.

India has hit back by wiping out nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision missiles, following the killing of 26 people (mostly tourists) in Pahalgam.

The mission was focused, measured, and non-escalatory, and specifically avoided Pakistani military installations. The strikes, executed from within Indian airspace, reflected restraint in both targeting and execution. Pakistan has warned that it would respond at a time and place of its own choosing.

India and Pakistan’s diplomatic ties have hit a nadir after the barbaric Pahalgam massacre.

In a historic first, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, citing Pakistan’s failure to curb cross-border terrorism. The MEA said the suspension will remain until Islamabad takes “verifiable and irreversible steps” to end terror support.

India suspended cross-border trade and revoked visas for all Pakistani nationals. Further tightening its stance, India has ordered the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a crucial land link.

New Delhi had directed Pakistan’s Defence, Military, Naval, and Air advisors at its High Commission in Delhi to leave the country within a week. India has also withdrawn its corresponding military attachés and supporting staff from Islamabad.