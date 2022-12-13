India-based Himalaya Global Wellness Centre inaugurated in Dubai

Dubai: The UAE Prime Minister Sheik Mansoor bin Mohammed al Maktoum on Monday inaugurated the India-based Himalaya Global Wellness Centre in Dubai.

The launch of the new facility marks the UAE’s emergence as a global R&D and healthcare hub, which will develop pharmaceutical-grade herbal medicines, nutritional supplements and skin, hair, oral and baby care products for export to more than 100 countries. Himalaya Wellness is a global manufacturer of herbal health and personal care products.

The facility’s diverse team of scientists will design formulations that include the head-to-heel needs of consumers. The research centre’s formulation development laboratory has the capability to craft formulations based on novel technologies and scale them up to 100 kg in a process laboratory.

I inaugurated today the Global Research Centre of Himalaya Wellness at the Dubai Science Park. The launch of the new facility reflects Dubai’s growth as a global R&D hub, and will develop innovative products globally to more than 100 countries. pic.twitter.com/DEDJNpK3qJ — Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) December 12, 2022

The facility has innovation capabilities to develop dietary supplements and functional foods such as gummies, syrups, tablets, capsules, and powders. It also comprises an ISO 7 clean room laboratory for advanced microbiome and enzyme technology research.

The latest of Dubai Science Park’s three purpose-built R&D centres, the Himalaya Global Research Centre, further enriches the globally competitive science-focused ecosystem launched in 2005 by TECOM Group.