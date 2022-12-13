UAE: Dog attacks mother, 2 children in Fujairah; 3 girls held

Abu Dhabi: The Fujairah Police arrested three girls after their dog attacked a mother and her two children while they were at a beach in Fujairah on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Fujairah police received a report from a hospital informing them that the mother and her two children were being treated at the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

As per media reports, the victims were sitting on the beach when the dog attacked them, injuring the mother and her children.

The Fujairah Police General Command opened an investigation and identified the girls, adding that all necessary procedures are being completed with those accused of endangering the lives of others.

The girls will be referred to public prosecution and legal action will be taken against them.

Fujairah Police also appealed to members of the public to report to the police at 999 when observing such behaviour that may harm others in public places.