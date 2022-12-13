UAE: Dog attacks mother, 2 children in Fujairah; 3 girls held

A mother and her two children were on the beach when the dog injured them.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 13th December 2022 1:53 pm IST
UAE: Dog attacks mother, 2 children in Fujairah; 3 girls arrested
Photo: Fujairah Police/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The Fujairah Police arrested three girls after their dog attacked a mother and her two children while they were at a beach in Fujairah on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Fujairah police received a report from a hospital informing them that the mother and her two children were being treated at the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

As per media reports, the victims were sitting on the beach when the dog attacked them, injuring the mother and her children.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia to mandate teaching Kingdom’s history in int’l schools

The Fujairah Police General Command opened an investigation and identified the girls, adding that all necessary procedures are being completed with those accused of endangering the lives of others.

The girls will be referred to public prosecution and legal action will be taken against them.

Fujairah Police also appealed to members of the public to report to the police at 999 when observing such behaviour that may harm others in public places.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button