India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs; to face England in 2nd semi-final

Melbourne: Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav powered India to a competitive 186/5 in their 20 overs in their final Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne on Sunday.

In the second innings, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 115 with quick wickets by Indian bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 wickets, followed by Shami and Hardik at 2 wickets. Bhuvi, Axar and Arshdeep picked one each.

KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) put a 60 run stand for second wicket, but Sean Williams (2/9) squeezed some momentum out of their innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav (61*) made sure things finished well for Men in Blue.

Opting to bat first, India was off to a shaky start. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run in the tournament continued as he was dismissed by pacer Blessing Muzarabani for 15 off 13 balls. India was 27/1 in 3.5 overs.

Star batter Virat was next up on the crease and he made his attacking intentions clear by whipping a half-volley to backward square leg for four on his first ball.

At the end of powerplay in six overs, India was 46/1, with Virat (10*) and Rahul (20*) on the crease. India crossed the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs.

KL switched his gears, smashing Ryan Burl for a four and six in the eighth over that gave away 14 runs.

Halfway into the innings, India was at 79/1, with Rahul (41*) supported well by Virat (22*).The duo brought up their 50-run stand at the just 35 balls.

Virat struggled a bit in finding gaps as Zimbabwe’s fielders were doing great. Sean Williams dismissed him for a decent 26 off 25 balls, leaving India at 87/2 in 11.5 overs.

KL Rahul continued his fine game, bringing up his half-century with a straight six, but Raza had the last laugh as he dismissed Rahul for 51 off 35 balls while he was going for a similar hit. India was 95/3 in 12.2 overs.

India touched the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. Rishabh Pant was dismissed cheaply after Ryan Burl took a fantastic diving catch at wide long-on, giving Sean his second wicket of the match. India was 101/4 in 13.3 overs.

Hardik Pandya was the next batter to come on the crease. At the end of 15 overs, India was at 107/4, with Pandya (3*) and Suryakumar (5*). Zimbabwe had made a comeback in the game, having conceded only 28 runs in five overs and having taken three wickets.

The 16th over relieved India of some pressure as 18 runs came in it, thanks to two fours each from Suryakumar and Pandya. The next over also gave away 12 runs, giving Men in Blue 30 runs in space of 12 balls.

The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 26 balls.

Richard Ngarava got his first wicket, dismissing Pandya for 18 off 27 balls and ending the 65 run-stand between the duo.

Suryakumar Yadav continued to dominate, bringing up his 12th fifty in the format in just 23 balls. India finished their innings at 186/5, with Suryakumar (61* off 25 balls with six fours and four sixes) and Axar Patel (0*).

Sean Williams (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Raza, Muzarbani and Ngarava took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 186/5: (Suryakumar Yadav 61*, KL Rahul 51, Sean Williams 2/9).