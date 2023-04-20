India beats China in population; Hyderabad among 10 populous cities in the country

Hyderabad: India has surpassed China to become the most populous country in the world. As per the latest United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report, with a population of 1,428.6 million, India has overtaken China by a difference of 2.9 million.

The report states that 25 percent of India’s population is comprised of children aged 0-14, with 18 percent in the 10-19 age group, and 26 percent belonging to the 10-24 age group. Meanwhile, 68 percent are in the 15-64 age category and only 7 percent are above 65 years.

In contrast, China has 17 percent of the population under 14 years of age, with 12 percent in the 10-19 age group and 18 percent in the 10-24 age group.

Hyderabad among top 10 most populous cities in India

According to the latest Indian census, Mumbai is the most populous city in the country, followed by Delhi. Hyderabad is among the top 10 most populous cities in India.

Hyderabad has a population of 68 lakhs and it covers an area of 650 sq. km on the Deccan Plateau along the banks of the Musi River. The city was established in 1591 by the Qutb Shahi dynasty’s Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah and served as the capital of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014. Since 2014, Hyderabad has been the capital of Telangana state.

As per census data, 64.93 percent of Hyderabad’s population is Hindu, 30.13 percent are Muslim, 2.75 percent are Christian, and 2.19 percent belong to other religions.

China’s population decreased for the first time since 1960

For the first time, India has topped the UN’s list since it began collecting population data in 1950. The report also notes that China’s population decreased for the first time since 1960.

China had imposed a strict “one-child policy” in the 1980s to combat overpopulation fears, but lifted the policy in 2016. It began letting couples have three children in 2021 as the country’s workforce ages and fertility rates decline.