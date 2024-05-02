India blasts USCIRF, describes it as biased entity with political agenda

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2024 5:41 pm IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: India on Thursday came down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said it continues to publish its propaganda on the country “masquerading” as part of an annual report.

In an unusually sharp reaction to the USCIRF’s latest report that has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the organisation is known to be a “biased” entity with a political agenda.

“The US Commission on International Religious Freedom is known as a biased organisation with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report,” Jaiswal said.

“We really have no expectation that the USCIRF will even seek to understand India’s diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos,” he added.

“Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

