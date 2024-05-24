INDIA bloc headed for clear mandate, says Jairam Ramesh

Chandigarh: Congress in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Friday asserted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was headed for a clear and decisive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh told the media here that trends from the first two phases had established that the INDIA bloc was set to form the government at the Centre, and cited how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s language has changed since April 19 and he started communalising his election strategy turning everything into a Hindu-Muslim issue.

The Congress General Secretary said the feedback from different states, where the party had fared badly in 2019, was quite encouraging and it was doing very well this time. He said history was repeating itself after 20 years. He said just like the Congress-led alliance stormed to power in 2004, it would storm to power this time also.

As regards the appointment of the Prime Minister, he said once the INDIA bloc gets a majority, the Prime Minister will be appointed within days. He said in 2004 it took three days to appoint Manmohan Singh and this time, it may take even less than that.

Besides, he pointed out that in India, it is the party or the alliance which wins the elections, not an individual. He said in a parliamentary democracy like India, elections are not individual-centric.

Ramesh reaffirmed ‘Paanch Nyay’ — justice for farmers, youth, labourers, women and proportionate representation, with five guarantees each for every ‘Nyay’. He said the Congress has guaranteed in its manifesto that the MSP (minimum support price) will have a legal status, besides, farmers’ loans will be waived off.