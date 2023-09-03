INDIA bloc leaders forged alliance to save their families: J P Nadda

Ghaziabad: Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said the leaders of all the opposition parties have joined hands to save the existence of their families.

Nadda launched the BJP’s countrywide programme ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ from Krishna Engineering College in Mohan Nagar here. Referring to the meeting of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Friday, Nadda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward while the people (who) gathered in Mumbai are trying to take their families forward.”

“Lalu Prasad Yadav ji (founder of Rashtriya Janata Dal) is worried about Tejashwi Yadav (deputy chief minister of Bihar), Akhilesh Yadav (president of Samajwadi Party) is worried about his family, Sonia Gandhi ji (former Congress president ) is worried about Rahul Gandhi,” a BJP release quoted Nadda as saying.

“Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) is not worried about Maharashtra but about his son Aditya. Sharad Pawar ji’s party broke up because of his love for family. For Mamata Didi, West Bengal is not a priority but nephew is important,” he added.

The BJP chief said no one except those from the “families” are visible in these parties. “In the RJD, Lalu Yadav, Rabri Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti. Is there anyone outside the family visible (in the party)?” Nadda asked.

“They are gathering to save the existence of their families,” he said, adding “Someone (among them) is trapped in the land for a job scam, someone in the fodder scam, someone in the National Herald scam… the mother-son (Sonia-Rahul) both are out on bail”.

Nadda said all the parties that gathered in Mumbai were “neck deep in corruption”. “Everyone knows where Manish Sisodia (former Delhi minister) is these days,” he said taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not able to sleep. He is not concerned about Delhi or the country, he is concerned only with his own interests. All of them draw strength from appeasement politics,” he added.

The BJP president also highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked people to ensure that the BJP forms government at the Centre again in 2024.

Nadda also planted saplings in ‘Amrit Vatika’ at the Ghaziabad residence of Major Mohit Sharma, who was killed in a battle with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2009. He said the BJP has started the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign under the prime minister’s leadership which will run till September 15.

“Under this programme, soil will be collected from every house. The MPs will make ‘Amrit Vatika’ in every village of their area, soil from there will be brought to Delhi and with this soil, Amrit Vatika will be made on the Kartavya Path in Delhi,” the release issued by the BJP said.

Nadda said plaques with the names of all “martyrs and freedom fighters” will be installed in every ward. “Today, I also went to the house of martyr Major Mohit Sharma ji and paid my heartfelt tributes. He made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists in Kupwara in 2009,” he added.