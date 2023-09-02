INDIA bloc makes more appointments in newly-formed panels

New Delhi: Opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday made some additional appointments in some of the committees set up at its Mumbai meeting to get battle-ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

The bloc had formed a 14-member coordination-cum-election strategy committee comprising members of various parties.

The opposition alliance had also announced a campaign committee with Congress’ Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Anil Desai (Shiv Sena), Sanjay Yadav (RJD), PC Chako (NCP), Champai Soren (JMM), Kiranmoy Nanda (Samajwadi Party), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Arun Kumar (CPI-M), Binoy Vishwam (CPI), Hasnain Masoodi (NC), Shahid Siddiqui (RLD), NK Premachandran (RSP), G Devarajan (AIFB), Ravi Rai (CPI-ML), Thirumavalan (VCK), KM Kadar Moidin (IUML) and Jose K Mani (KC-M) as its members.

The TMC was to give a name for the committee later.

In a statement released on Saturday, the names of Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Mehboob Beg of the PDP were added to the campaign committee.

While the names of Congress’ Pawan Khera and DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were added to the working group for media, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and RLD’s Rohit Jakhad find a place in the bloc’s working group for social media.

A Raja of the DMK has been added to the working group for research.

On Friday, it was announced that the working group for social media would have Supriya Srinate (Congress), Sumit Sharma (RJD), Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam (SP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Avindani (JMM), Iltija Mehbooba (PDP), Pranjal (CPI-M), Bhalchandran Kango (CPI), Ifra Ja (NC) and V Arun Kumar (CPI-ML) as its members.

The TMC is yet to give a name of a leader to be included in the panel.

The working group for media includes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Manoj Jha of the RJD, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena), Jitendra Ahwad (NCP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Rajiv Ranjan (JD-U), Pranjal (CPI-M) and Ashish Yadav (SP).

JMM’s Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, Manish Kumar of JD(U), Rajeev Nigam (SP), Bhalchandran Kango (CPI), NC’s Tanvir Sadiq, RLD’s Prashant Kanojia, AIFB’s Naren Chatterjee, Sucheta De of CPI(ML) and Mohit Bhan (PDP) are also its members.

The TMC will give the name of its leader later for inclusion in the panel.

The working group for research was formed with members including Amitabh Dubey (Congress), Subodh Mehta (RJD), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Vandana Chavan (NCP), KC Tyagi of the JD(U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu (JMM), Jasmine Shah (AAP), Alok Ranjan (SP), Imran Nabi Dar (NC) and Aditya (PDP).

The TMC will give the name of their leader as a member of the panel later.