INDIA bloc still strong but internal discussion required: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has asserted that the INDIA bloc remains intact and has a bright future, though internal discussions are necessary.

Speaking to IANS, Sibal dismissed any notion of the alliance falling apart.

“It has a very bright future. There is no such issue. This was a national alliance, as Sharad Pawar Ji said. During national elections, the alliance remains intact. However, at the state level, there is no national alliance as such,” he explained.

Sibal also responded to Congress leader Tariq Anwar’s recent remarks questioning his party’s leadership and calling for fundamental changes.

Acknowledging the validity of Anwar’s concerns, Sibal pointed out that such discussions should have happened earlier.

“I believe there is some truth in what Tariq Anwar Sahab has said. However, this question should have been raised when Kejriwal Ji was fielding candidates, whether in Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, or Karnataka. Nevertheless, this issue must be discussed,” he said.

When asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the upcoming elections alone, Sibal refrained from commenting directly.

“I have no comments on that. They will decide among themselves. These are mature and responsible leaders, and they will sit together and determine the way forward,” he remarked.

His statements come at a time when the INDIA bloc faces challenges, with Mamata Banerjee‘s Trinamool Congress, part of the INDIA bloc charting its own course in Bengal and Congress leaders questioning internal strategies.

Earlier the Trinamool Congress chief on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for the failure of the Opposition in Delhi and Haryana Assembly elections, ruling out the possibility of having any alliance with the grand old party for the 2026 West Bengal polls.